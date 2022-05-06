U.S. remains capable of defending homeland against N. Korean missiles: Gen. VanHerck
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains capable of defending the homeland against missile threats from North Korea, the commander of U.S. Northern Command said Thursday.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, however, underscored the importance of deploying next-generation missile interceptors on time or sooner.
"I have confidence in my ability to defend our homeland from a rogue state such as DPRK," VanHerck said when asked about the capability of U.S. ground-based missile defense system.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
VanHerck's remarks come after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Seat earlier this week, marking its 14th known show of force this year.
Pyongyang also launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in March, ending its self-imposed moratorium on long-range ballistic missile testing that had been in place since November 2017.
"As we go forward, they will continue to develop additional capacity and capability and that's why it's crucial to field the next generation interceptor on time in 2028 or sooner, and to continue with a service life extension program, which gives me additional reliance and resilience in the system," said VanHerck, who also commands North American Aerospace Defense Command.
The Air Force general earlier said the U.S. currently has 44 ground-based interceptors, with 20 next-generation interceptors scheduled to be delivered by 2028.
"I'm very comfortable with our ability to shoot down a limited attack on our homeland from North Korea or any other rogue states at this time," he reiterated.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty