May 6, 2022

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Fed embarks on quantitative tightening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Only 14 top posts in public institutions subject to appointment by Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling DP determined to hold chairmanship in key standing committee (Donga Ilbo)
-- Fed makes 'big step' to curb soaring inflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fed warns of two more 'big steps' (Segye Times)
-- 67 pct of Koreans concerned over deepening conflict on gender (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. makes 'big step,' pressing S. Korea for rate hike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK set to take action after Fed's rate hike (Hankyoreh)
-- War against inflation; 'big step' begins (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 257 chiefs of public institutions to remain in their posts despite power transition (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fed takes 'big step' for first time in 22 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- An almost normal Children's Day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to legislate new law to protect basic rights of children (Korea Herald)
-- Why Biden plans to meet heads of top 4 business groups (Korea Times)
