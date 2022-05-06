Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fed embarks on quantitative tightening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Only 14 top posts in public institutions subject to appointment by Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling DP determined to hold chairmanship in key standing committee (Donga Ilbo)
-- Fed makes 'big step' to curb soaring inflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fed warns of two more 'big steps' (Segye Times)
-- 67 pct of Koreans concerned over deepening conflict on gender (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. makes 'big step,' pressing S. Korea for rate hike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK set to take action after Fed's rate hike (Hankyoreh)
-- War against inflation; 'big step' begins (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 257 chiefs of public institutions to remain in their posts despite power transition (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fed takes 'big step' for first time in 22 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- An almost normal Children's Day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to legislate new law to protect basic rights of children (Korea Herald)
-- Why Biden plans to meet heads of top 4 business groups (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(URGENT) Moon says it is questionable whether presidential office should be relocated
-
(2nd LD) Consumption, investment both fall in March amid recovery concerns
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
U.S. may discuss deployment of additional THAAD system to S. Korea: State Dept.