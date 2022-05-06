(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 6)

The committee is supposed to hold up to 90 days of deliberations, but it ended its session in 17 minutes without deliberation. The National Assembly Law stipulates plenary sessions should open at 2 p.m. but one was opened at 10 a.m. in order to send the bills to the Cabinet meeting for promulgation. In a rare move, Moon postponed the opening of his last Cabinet meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to approve and promulgate the bills.