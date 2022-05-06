(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 6)

CEOs must take responsibility for industrial accidents if they had not taken safety measures. But the goal of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act is prevention, not punishment. The government must not ignore complaints from companies about the ambiguity over the scope of the application of the law. In March, the ministry reported to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee about its plan to address the lack of detail in the law to reduce confusion in the field. It should have done it earlier.