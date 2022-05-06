Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 06, 2022
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 20
Incheon 22/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/11 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 25/16 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/13 Cloudy 10
Busan 23/15 Cloudy 0
(END)
