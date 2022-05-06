Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 06, 2022

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 20

Incheon 22/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/11 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 25/16 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/13 Cloudy 10

Busan 23/15 Cloudy 0

