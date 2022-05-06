Unification ministry to hold cultural events for N. Korean defectors next week
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday its inter-Korean culture center will hold a series of events next week as part of efforts to boost a rapport between South Koreans and North Korean defectors living in the country.
The Inter-Korean Cultural Integration Center, located in western Seoul, plans to host various events to be attended by defectors, such as plays, concerts and exhibitions, from Monday to Saturday on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the center's opening, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
The center opened on May 13, 2020, with the goal of encouraging communication between North Korean defectors and South Koreans.
