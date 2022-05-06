The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 06, 2022
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.61
3-M 1.66 1.66
6-M 1.86 1.86
12-M 2.39 2.36
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(LEAD) KBO declines to approve contract for embattled ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest