DP selects ex-presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung as candidate for parliamentary by-election
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday selected its former presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a candidate for parliamentary by-elections that will be held concurrently with the June 1 local elections.
Lee, who lost to now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol only by 0.73 percentage point in the March 9 presidential election, will run for a National Assembly seat representing a constituency in Gyeyang, Incheon, the DP said.
"Our leadership recently asked Lee to run in a by-election for our elections victory and Lee agreed to that," DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin said.
Lee, former Gyeonggi Province governor, has never served as a national lawmaker in his career.
Parliamentary by-elections will take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1.
