Military reports 601 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:08 May 06, 2022
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 601 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 137,315, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 418 from the Army, 70 from the Marine Corps, 48 from the Air Force, 43 from the Navy and 21 from units under the direct control of the ministry. There was also one infection from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 4,815 military personnel are under treatment.
