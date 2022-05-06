Five S. Korean children killed in landslide accident in Brazil
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is cooperating with Brazilian authorities to find out the details of a landslide accident at a local construction site last week, in which five South Korean kids were killed, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The five children of South Korean nationality were killed due to a landslide near a septic tank at a farm owned by a South Korean in the northeastern state of Bahia at around 12 p.m. on April 29, according to the ministry and local media reports. They were aged between six and 11 years old.
The South Korean Embassy in Brazil said it has contacted the local police and other relevant authorities to confirm the identities of the casualties and requested a thorough investigation into the accident.
"An autopsy by the local police showed that the cause of death was suffocation caused by soil, and it will take about a month to find out the exact cause of the death," it said.
(END)
