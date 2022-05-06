Yoon discusses N. Korea in phone call with Canada PM
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday and called for close cooperation on North Korea's nuclear issue and other areas, his spokesperson said.
Yoon thanked Trudeau for the congratulatory message he sent following his election and voiced hope the two countries will continue to expand their cooperation to future industries related to advanced technologies, energy, health and climate change, while working closely to stabilize supply chains, according to his spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin.
"Next year, as South Korea and Canada mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, our relationship will take another leap forward," Yoon said. "Let's continue to defend the international rules and values both nations seek as we deal with the North Korea nuclear issue and other issues."
Trudeau said he looks forward to holding talks with Yoon in person at an early date and noted the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in November will be an opportunity to reaffirm their unity as countries aiming to achieve a post-pandemic economic recovery, world peace and prosperity.
