2022 Asian Games scheduled in China postponed: report
All News 15:27 May 06, 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The 19th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25, have been postponed to a later date, Chinese state media reported Friday.
Citing the Olympic Council of Asia, CCTV said the quadrennial competition will be moved to an unspecified date. No reason was provided for the postponement, but China has been battling a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
