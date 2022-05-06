Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2022 Asian Games scheduled in China postponed: report

All News 15:27 May 06, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The 19th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25, have been postponed to a later date, Chinese state media reported Friday.

Citing the Olympic Council of Asia, CCTV said the quadrennial competition will be moved to an unspecified date. No reason was provided for the postponement, but China has been battling a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

This April 1, 2022, file photo from AFP shows Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the main stadium of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The competition was set to take place from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022, but Chinese state media reported on May 6, 2022, that it has been postponed to a later date. (Yonhap)

