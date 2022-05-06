Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
SEOUL -- North Korea's state-controlled news outlets were unusually silent Thursday about the country's latest ballistic missile test the previous day.
There had been no related reports by the secretive nation's media, including the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun, as of 5 p.m., unlike Pyongyang's usual practice of quickly boasting publicly about its major weapons tests.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes less than a week before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 12:03 p.m. and that the missile flew 470 kilometers at a top altitude of 780 km and speed of Mach 11.
------------
N. Korea releases photo book of inter-Korean summits ahead of Moon's retirement
SEOUL -- North Korea has published a photo book of the inter-Korean summits between its leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in, a propaganda outlet said Wednesday, less than a week before Moon leaves office.
The Pyongyang Publishing House issued the 83-page book, which carries over 100 photos of the three rounds of summits between Moon and Kim in 2018, according to Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website.
(END)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(URGENT) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Chinese VP known as Xi's right-hand man to attend Yoon's inauguration