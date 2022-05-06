Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 2 -- S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view
3 -- Incoming gov't to seek N. Korea's complete denuclearization, boost defense capability
U.S. plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: U.S. ambassador
4 -- N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Transition team strongly condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch
U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
5 -- N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm 'robust' alliance in call over N.K. missile launch
U.S. working with allies to pass new UNSC resolution on N. Korea: State Dept.
(END)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(URGENT) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Chinese VP known as Xi's right-hand man to attend Yoon's inauguration