Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Ahn Cheol-soo declares run for parliamentary by-election

All News 16:24 May 06, 2022

(ATTN: CHANGES photo; ADDS more info in paras 5-8)
By Joo Kyung-don

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team, on Friday declared a run for a parliamentary by-election, saying he will devote himself to his party's election victories in the capital area.

"There are sincere requests from inside and outside the party that want me to run for a seat in Bundang-A district," Ahn told reporters. "I will throw myself in for election victories in the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province."

Ahn was President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's candidacy merger partner. After the presidential election, Ahn's People's Party merged with Yoon's People Power Party (PPP).

Ahn has been widely considered as a candidate for the parliamentary seat representing Bundang-A constituency in Seongnam, south of Seoul, that was previously held by Yoon's former spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, who is now running for Gyeonggi Governor in the June 1 local elections.

Transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo speaks to reporters following an event in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on May 6, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Asked about his connection with Bundang-A constituency, Ahn, who founded antivirus software firm AhnLab, said his company was among the first ones to build an office building in the region.

Ahn could go through a primary to earn the PPP's nomination as Park Min-sik, a special assistant to Yoon, also declared a run for the legislative seat in Bundang-A constituency.

If Ahn wins the PPP's nomination, he will face Kim Byoung-kwan, a former lawmaker who has been selected as the Democratic Party (DP)'s candidate for the by-election in Seongnam.

Ahn is seeking his first parliamentary membership since 2017.

Parliamentary by-elections are scheduled to take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Ahn Cheol-soo #by-election
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!