SK hynix 107,500 DN 2,000

ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 31,750 DN 200

Daesang 24,400 0

SKNetworks 4,770 DN 35

DongkukStlMill 18,950 UP 50

LX INT 40,050 UP 1,150

CJ 85,600 UP 500

Youngpoong 685,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 44,350 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,200 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,350 DN 400

Kogas 43,700 UP 350

Hanwha 29,950 UP 550

DB HiTek 66,200 DN 1,700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 DN 50

KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 400

DL 64,600 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 42,250 DN 250

HITEJINRO 37,200 UP 100

Yuhan 58,600 DN 1,100

SLCORP 26,250 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 120,500 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 87,900 DN 2,300

AmoreG 46,600 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 1,500

NEXENTIRE 6,680 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 DN 300

KCC 370,500 UP 500

SKBP 89,000 DN 1,500

Shinsegae 237,500 DN 4,500

Daewoong 29,500 DN 250

TaekwangInd 1,003,000 DN 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,140 DN 10

KAL 30,500 UP 650

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,690 DN 85

LG Corp. 72,800 DN 1,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 2,000

