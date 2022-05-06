KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 107,500 DN 2,000
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 31,750 DN 200
Daesang 24,400 0
SKNetworks 4,770 DN 35
DongkukStlMill 18,950 UP 50
LX INT 40,050 UP 1,150
CJ 85,600 UP 500
Youngpoong 685,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,350 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,200 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,350 DN 400
Kogas 43,700 UP 350
Hanwha 29,950 UP 550
DB HiTek 66,200 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 DN 50
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 400
DL 64,600 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 42,250 DN 250
HITEJINRO 37,200 UP 100
Yuhan 58,600 DN 1,100
SLCORP 26,250 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 120,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 87,900 DN 2,300
AmoreG 46,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 6,680 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 DN 300
KCC 370,500 UP 500
SKBP 89,000 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 237,500 DN 4,500
Daewoong 29,500 DN 250
TaekwangInd 1,003,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,140 DN 10
KAL 30,500 UP 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,690 DN 85
LG Corp. 72,800 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 2,000
