KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 12,500 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,400 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,150 DN 350
Nongshim 301,500 0
SGBC 70,600 DN 2,800
Hyosung 83,300 DN 100
LOTTE 33,900 DN 450
GCH Corp 21,250 DN 650
LotteChilsung 193,500 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 39,150 UP 4,350
Doosan Enerbility 20,850 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 2,210 UP 260
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,900 DN 40
SKC 152,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 26,400 DN 2,950
SK Discovery 41,000 DN 900
Ottogi 455,500 DN 3,500
LS 56,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133500 0
GC Corp 180,500 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,880 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 5,500
GS E&C 40,900 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 66,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 617,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 66,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 10,450 DN 150
KPIC 149,500 DN 3,500
DongwonInd 238,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,530 UP 10
HtlShilla 77,700 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 46,400 DN 1,550
SamsungElecMech 163,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 68,900 UP 100
KSOE 88,700 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,200 DN 200
MS IND 22,500 DN 100
OCI 108,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 50,200 DN 400
KorZinc 554,000 DN 10,000
(MORE)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(URGENT) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Chinese VP known as Xi's right-hand man to attend Yoon's inauguration