KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 80,300 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 51,800 DN 1,300
S-Oil 111,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 202,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,000 0
S-1 68,000 DN 100
ZINUS 66,800 DN 400
Hanchem 242,000 DN 6,500
DWS 55,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO 22,850 DN 100
LG Innotek 336,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,000 DN 1,500
HMM 29,450 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 64,800 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 149,000 DN 9,000
SKTelecom 57,800 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 46,550 DN 1,950
HyundaiElev 36,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 146,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,125 DN 45
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 100
SK 258,500 DN 2,000
SamsungSecu 39,100 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 28,300 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 21,800 UP 350
Handsome 34,700 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 87,200 UP 500
BukwangPharm 11,200 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,800 UP 200
COWAY 70,200 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,600 UP 100
IBK 11,300 DN 150
DONGSUH 26,000 DN 200
SamsungEng 26,800 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 25,500 DN 450
KT 35,550 UP 200
NCsoft 414,000 DN 9,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31100 DN400
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(URGENT) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Chinese VP known as Xi's right-hand man to attend Yoon's inauguration