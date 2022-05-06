KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,100 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 400
KT&G 82,500 DN 400
PanOcean 7,110 UP 270
LG Display 17,050 DN 250
DWEC 6,780 UP 30
HDSINFRA 6,740 UP 70
KIWOOM 91,400 DN 1,700
Kakao 84,300 DN 4,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,150 UP 850
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,450 0
NAVER 272,000 DN 10,000
Kangwonland 26,300 0
DSME 24,750 DN 300
KEPCO KPS 39,450 UP 50
LGH&H 825,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 520,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 85,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 115,000 DN 500
Celltrion 169,500 UP 500
TKG Huchems 23,550 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 400
KIH 70,100 DN 1,000
GS 47,700 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 27,550 UP 700
LIG Nex1 85,300 DN 400
Fila Holdings 31,150 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,100 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,820 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 19,750 DN 50
SK Innovation 202,500 0
POONGSAN 30,900 DN 950
(MORE)
