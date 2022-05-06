KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,600 DN 300
Hansae 25,450 DN 850
Youngone Corp 45,950 DN 1,500
CSWIND 54,100 DN 1,200
GKL 14,600 DN 200
KOLON IND 69,000 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 7,500
Meritz Financial 35,750 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 7,900 UP 10
emart 126,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 50 DN1150
KOLMAR KOREA 44,550 DN 200
PIAM 46,350 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 56,300 DN 100
DoubleUGames 48,200 DN 650
CUCKOO 18,450 DN 250
COSMAX 80,200 DN 400
MANDO 54,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 21,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,850 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 200
Netmarble 88,900 DN 2,600
KRAFTON 256,500 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 200
ORION 91,200 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 50
BGF Retail 187,500 0
SKCHEM 125,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 15,100 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 399,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 493,500 UP 26,500
SKBS 123,000 DN 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 50
KakaoBank 40,100 DN 1,350
HYBE 241,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 121,000 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 401,500 0
DL E&C 54,500 DN 1,200
kakaopay 97,800 DN 8,700
SKSQUARE 48,400 DN 2,100
