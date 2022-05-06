KBFinancialGroup 59,600 DN 300

Hansae 25,450 DN 850

Youngone Corp 45,950 DN 1,500

CSWIND 54,100 DN 1,200

GKL 14,600 DN 200

KOLON IND 69,000 UP 1,800

HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 7,500

Meritz Financial 35,750 DN 750

BNK Financial Group 7,900 UP 10

emart 126,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 50 DN1150

KOLMAR KOREA 44,550 DN 200

PIAM 46,350 DN 1,150

HANJINKAL 56,300 DN 100

DoubleUGames 48,200 DN 650

CUCKOO 18,450 DN 250

COSMAX 80,200 DN 400

MANDO 54,600 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 21,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,850 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 200

Netmarble 88,900 DN 2,600

KRAFTON 256,500 DN 1,500

HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 200

ORION 91,200 DN 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 50

BGF Retail 187,500 0

SKCHEM 125,500 DN 3,000

HDC-OP 15,100 DN 250

HYOSUNG TNC 399,000 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 493,500 UP 26,500

SKBS 123,000 DN 6,500

WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 50

KakaoBank 40,100 DN 1,350

HYBE 241,000 DN 6,000

SK ie technology 121,000 DN 3,500

LG Energy Solution 401,500 0

DL E&C 54,500 DN 1,200

kakaopay 97,800 DN 8,700

SKSQUARE 48,400 DN 2,100

