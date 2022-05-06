S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 6, 2022
All News 16:38 May 06, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.017 2.023 -0.6
2-year TB 2.925 2.953 -2.8
3-year TB 3.146 3.178 -3.2
10-year TB 3.431 3.434 -0.3
2-year MSB 2.964 2.998 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.873 3.887 -1.4
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month
-
BTS to release compilation album in June
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(URGENT) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test
-
(LEAD) Chinese VP known as Xi's right-hand man to attend Yoon's inauguration