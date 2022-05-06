Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) 2022 Asian Games scheduled in China postponed due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- Asia's top sports body announced Friday the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25 this year, have been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement released on its website, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said its executive board reached the decision following discussions with Hangzhou's organizing committee and the Chinese Olympic Committee. The new schedule for the continental competition will be announced "in the near future," the OCA added.
-----------------
Secretary Austin reaffirms U.S. extended deterrence to S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to help defend South Korea, using the "full range of U.S. military capabilities" including extended deterrence.
Austin made the remarks in a phone conversation with South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook, according to defense department spokesperson John Kirby.
-----------------
'Doctor Strange 2' dominates S. Korean box office on Children's Day
SEOUL -- Hollywood blockbuster "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" garnered a 2 1/2-year high of over 1 million moviegoers on Children's Day, data showed Friday.
Marvel Studios' latest superhero movie drew 1.06 million viewers on Thursday alone, accounting for 82.5 percent of the day's total ticket sales at local theaters, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
-----------------
Moon accepts resignation of prosecutor general
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo's resignation, days after he promulgated two controversial bills on prosecution reform.
Moon, however, turned down resignation offers by Kim's deputy and chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices, Moon's spokesperson said.
-----------------
S. Korea vows 'preemptive' steps against market volatility after Fed's rate hike
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry vowed Friday to seek preemptive measures, if needed, to tackle market volatility "in an aggressive and swift manner" following the U.S. central bank's half-point rate hike.
On Wednesday (U.S. time), the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates by a half-percentage point to curb the country's worst inflation in about four decades. The increase was the sharpest in 22 years.
-----------------
(LEAD) SK shieldus scraps IPO plans on poor market sentiment
SEOUL -- South Korean cybersecurity service provider SK shieldus Co. withdrew its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) Friday, citing lackluster investor confidence.
SK shieldus, the cybersecurity arm of South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom Co., said it had submitted a delisting notice to the Financial Supervisory Service the same day, about a month after reporting an IPO plan in late March.
-----------------
(3rd Ld) S. Korea welcomes Senate confirmation of Goldberg as U.S. ambassador to Seoul
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea on Friday welcomed the U.S. Senate's confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee for the new U.S. ambassador to Seoul, vowing "active support" for his mission to strengthen the two countries' alliance.
The Senate voted Thursday (local time) to confirm Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat, as the new ambassador to fill the vacancy left by Harry Harris, who stepped down in January last year when Biden took office.
------------------
Chinese Vice President Wang to attend Yoon's inauguration: ministry
BEIJING -- China has decided to send Vice President Wang Qishan to the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, according to Beijing's foreign ministry Friday.
Wang is leading Beijing's delegation to the ceremony in Seoul slated for Tuesday in his capacity as special envoy of President Xi Jinping, its spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
-------------------
Gimpo-Haneda flight service to resume early next month: source
TOKYO -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume flight services between major airports in their capitals early next month after more than two years of suspension attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a diplomatic source Friday.
The Northeast Asian neighbors plan to reopen the air route between Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and Haneda Airport in Tokyo in early June, at the latest, the source said.
