Asiad men's football coach undeterred by postponement

The second window would have overlapped with the Asian Games. A few players in the U-23 age bracket are talented enough to merit consideration for the senior squad, coached by Paulo Bento. Some previous senior head coaches and U-23 head coaches have had their disagreements on how many U-23 players should be called up to the senior team. Bento himself had some issues with Hwang's predecessor, Kim Hak-bum, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.