Yoon discusses possible N.K. nuclear test with security officials
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol met with his top security officials on Friday and discussed security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's possible nuclear or ballistic missile test, his office said.
Yoon presided over the meeting at the new national crisis management center set up inside the defense ministry compound that is being renovated into the new presidential office.
"The meeting was conducted with the aim of assessing the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, including the possibility of North Korea's seventh nuclear test and ballistic missile launch, followed by examining and learning the timely security situation response systems in a contingency, including the convening of the National Security Council," Yoon's office said in a statement.
"The participants also discussed deterrence measures against North Korea's provocations and responses by the government and in cooperation with the international community in the event of a North Korean provocation," it said.
Yoon called for maintaining a watertight defense posture and taking substantive measures to strengthen the country's security capabilities against all threats, including North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to his office.
The attendees included Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin, Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se, Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup, incoming presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and incoming National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.
