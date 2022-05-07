Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 07, 2022

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/14 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/13 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 24/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/18 Rain 60

Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 10

Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20

