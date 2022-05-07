Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 07, 2022
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/14 Cloudy 10
Incheon 21/13 Cloudy 10
Suwon 24/14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 24/15 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/18 Rain 60
Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 10
Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
