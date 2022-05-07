Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 858 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:30 May 07, 2022

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 858 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 138,173.

The new cases included 671 from the Army, 51 from the Air Force, 36 from the Navy, 82 from the Marine Corps and 16 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also two cases from the ministry.

Currently, 5,039 military personnel are under treatment.

This undated file photo shows a conscripted soldier. (Yonhap)


