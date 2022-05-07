Incoming gov't vows to reassess N.K. threats as soon as it takes office
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government will reassess North Korea's nuclear missile threats as soon as it takes office and come up with fundamental countermeasures, the incoming national security adviser said Saturday following the North's test of an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Kim Sung-han issued the statement hours after North Korea launched the missile off its east coast, saying the new crisis management center of the new presidential office shared details of the launch, which "violated U.N. Security Council resolutions," with top security officials of the incoming government in real time.
"The new government will reassess the overall threat of North Korea's nuclear missiles at the same time that it takes office and combine the government's capabilities at an early date to come up with fundamental measures against North Korea's provocations and actual deterrence capabilities against its nuclear missile threats," he said.
North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests this year, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years in March.
The latest launch came three days before Yoon is set to be inaugurated.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
N. Korea denounces Sweden, Finland over NATO application
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could stage nuclear test this month: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea reports 39,600 new COVID-19 cases amid eased antivirus curbs