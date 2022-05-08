Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 08, 2022
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/13 Cloudy 40
Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 40
Suwon 20/12 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 22/13 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/09 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 22/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 30
Busan 19/13 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
N. Korea denounces Sweden, Finland over NATO application
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires apparent SLBM off east coast: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says any meetings with N.K. leader should be for 'tangible' results