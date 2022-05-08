Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 08, 2022

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/13 Cloudy 40

Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 40

Suwon 20/12 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 22/13 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/09 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 30

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 30

