Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
SEOUL/INCHEON, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, former presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), declared his bid for a parliamentary seat in the June by-elections Sunday, vowing to lead his party to an overall victory.
Lee, a former governor of Gyeonggi Province, announced his run for a seat in the Gyeyang district of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, two months after he lost the presidential election to incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.
"After deep thought, I decided to lend my support to the Democratic Party in crisis and dangerously charge head-on to lead the party to victory in the difficult local elections," he said at a press conference in Gyeyang.
"I will give my all first for victory in Incheon and then lead (our party) to a majority victory nationwide."
