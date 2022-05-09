Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Row deepens as DP opposes five minister candidates; Yoon expected to push ahead with appointments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung to run for Incheon parliamentary seat in June 1 by-election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon likely to press ahead with minister appointments later this week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't set to be launched with incomplete Cabinet amid DP's opposition to minister nominees (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't with fewer than half of Cabinet members filled raises concern over vacuum in state affairs (Segye Times)
-- 'Jeonse' plight looms for tenants as time draws near for contract renewals under revised housing lease law (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea ratchets up provocations with SLBM launch (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's 7th nuke test seen as imminent; confrontation with new S. Korean gov't inevitable (Hankyoreh)
-- Poet and democracy activist Kim Ji-ha dies (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Start of post-COVID era puts platform operators to test (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to build LNG plant to self-procure power supply (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hayashi to attend the inauguration (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pyongyang ramps up provocations in run-up to Yoon's inauguration (Korea Herald)
-- Bumpy start expected for Yoon gov't due to Cabinet vacuum (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
'Little LA' planned near new presidential office
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases rebound to 40,000s amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores Premier League career-high 20th goal