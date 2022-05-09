(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 9)

North Korea fired an submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Saturday just three days before President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol will be sworn in as president. The Joint Chiefs of Staffs said the missile flew about 600 kilometers (373 miles) over the East Sea at an altitude of 60 kilometers. North Korea took the action three days after launching a ballistic missile at Mach 11 to an altitude of 780 kilometers. It flew 470 kilometers into the sea. The latest provocation is its 15th since January. The provocation apparently targets the start on Tuesday of the conservative Yoon administration and U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Seoul on May 21 for a summit. The North appears to be headed to its seventh nuclear test since 2006.