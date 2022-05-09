Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/12 Sunny 10

Suwon 24/11 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 24/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/12 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 21/12 Cloudy 10

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!