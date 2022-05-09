Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/12 Sunny 10
Suwon 24/11 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 20
Daejeon 24/11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/12 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 23/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10
Daegu 21/12 Cloudy 10
Busan 19/13 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
'Little LA' planned near new presidential office
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases rebound to 40,000s amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores Premier League career-high 20th goal