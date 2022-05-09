Parliament adopts confirmation hearing report for defense minister nominee
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday adopted a confirmation hearing report on Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup, a day before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office.
The parliamentary defense committee unanimously approved Lee's nomination following last week's hearing, saying he has leadership and plenty of experience and expertise on national defense policies and military operations.
Lee, a former three-star Army general, graduated from the Korea Military Academy and served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman from 2017 to 2018.
He is the fifth out of a total of 18 Cabinet nominees to get parliamentary approval.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
'Little LA' planned near new presidential office
-
Yoon to begin term at midnight with military briefing
-
Yoon to greet citizens before taking oath of office