The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.61
3-M 1.66 1.66
6-M 1.86 1.86
12-M 2.39 2.39
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
'Little LA' planned near new presidential office
-
Yoon to begin term at midnight with military briefing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate