Outgoing S. Korean FM holds phone call with American counterpart
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outgoing foreign minister had a farewell phone call with his U.S. counterpart Monday, a day before the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had the call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the top U.S. diplomat's request, during which they reaffirmed the importance of a strong bilateral alliance, it said.
Chung is leaving the post after 15 months of service in the Moon Jae-in government.
Chung and Blinken gave positive assessments of the allies' cooperation on a wide range of regional and global issues, including North Korea, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as climate change and supply chains, the ministry added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
Film icon Kang Soo-youn dies at 55
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
'Little LA' planned near new presidential office
-
Yoon to begin term at midnight with military briefing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate