Handsome Q1 net profit up 31.5 pct. to 42.8 bln won

All News 13:29 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 42.8 billion won (US$33.5 million), up 31.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 59.1 billion won, up 30.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 17.4 percent to 391.5 billion won.
