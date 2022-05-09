SK Networks Q1 net profit down 55 pct. to 29.5 bln won
All News 13:28 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 29.5 billion won (US$23.1 million), down 55 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.2 percent to 2.5 trillion won.
