Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q1 net profit down 55 pct. to 29.5 bln won

All News 13:28 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 29.5 billion won (US$23.1 million), down 55 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.2 percent to 2.5 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!