Postponement of Asian Games puts nat'l baseball team in awkward position

The Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), which governs amateur baseball, and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), which oversees the professional game, have been working together on assembling the Asian Games squad. In February, the KBSA named Ryu Joong-il, who led the KBO club Samsung Lions to four consecutive Korean Series titles and managed South Korea to the 2014 Asian Games gold medal, as the skipper for Hangzhou. And the KBO had long decided it would only select players who are 24 years old or younger (born in 1998 or later), or players who have no more than three years of professional playing experience.