Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping swings to black in Q1

All News 15:36 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 69.1 billion won (US$54.3 million), shifting from a loss of 40.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.8 percent to 3.77 trillion won.

The operating profit was 43.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!