Top-level Chinese envoy to Yoon's inauguration reflects Beijing's hope for deeper ties: ambassador

All News 16:14 May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan's plan to attend incoming South President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration this week reflects Beijing's expectations for stronger bilateral ties, Seoul's top envoy here said Monday.

Ambassador Jang Ha-sung took note of the Chinese government's decision to send Wang, known as one of the closest aides to President Xi Jinping. He is a higher-ranking official than those previously dispatched by China to the inauguration of a South Korean president, which is an apparent result of an advancement in their relationship and also indicative of Beijing's desire to further boost it, he told a group of South Korean correspondents here.

Wang arrived in Seoul on Monday afternoon, leading his country's delegation, with a plan to pay a courtesy call on outgoing President Moon Jae-in later in the day. He will attend the inauguration ceremony Tuesday before meeting separately with Yoon, according to the embassy officials.
