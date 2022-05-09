KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 36,650 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,100 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 42,400 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 6,350 DN 330
CHONGKUNDANG 94,300 DN 1,900
KCC 361,500 DN 9,000
SKBP 87,300 DN 1,700
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 2,220 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 31,400 DN 350
Daesang 23,800 DN 600
SKNetworks 4,730 DN 40
Daewoong 29,000 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,001,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 DN 130
KAL 29,600 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,545 DN 145
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,000 DN 3,500
Boryung 12,150 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,000 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 237,500 0
Nongshim 299,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 68,900 DN 1,700
Hyosung 82,200 DN 1,100
LOTTE 33,550 DN 350
GCH Corp 20,300 DN 950
LotteChilsung 192,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 181,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 45,500 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,950 DN 400
Kogas 43,850 UP 150
Hanwha 29,250 DN 700
DB HiTek 63,700 DN 2,500
CJ 83,700 DN 1,900
LX INT 39,250 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 18,500 DN 450
BukwangPharm 10,800 DN 400
(MORE)
