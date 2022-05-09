KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,400 DN 3,800
Yuhan 58,400 DN 200
SLCORP 25,650 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 118,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 86,300 DN 1,600
DL 63,200 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 82,600 DN 1,300
SK hynix 107,500 0
Youngpoong 671,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,400 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,450 DN 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,740 DN 140
LS 56,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES131500 DN2000
GS Retail 26,250 DN 150
GC Corp 174,500 DN 6,000
Ottogi 448,500 DN 7,000
GS E&C 40,300 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 DN 26,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 66,100 DN 400
KPIC 143,500 DN 6,000
NHIS 10,400 DN 50
DongwonInd 235,000 DN 3,000
POSCO Holdings 281,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,770 DN 130
SKC 147,000 DN 5,000
SK Discovery 40,550 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 6,390 DN 140
HtlShilla 76,600 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 45,900 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 160,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 67,200 DN 1,700
KSOE 88,500 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,450 DN 750
MS IND 21,700 DN 800
OCI 106,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 49,650 DN 550
KorZinc 552,000 DN 2,000
