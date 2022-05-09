KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,720 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 78,900 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 50,000 DN 1,800
S-Oil 111,500 UP 500
Mobis 201,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,100 DN 900
S-1 67,900 DN 100
ZINUS 64,800 DN 2,000
Hanchem 237,000 DN 5,000
DWS 55,700 UP 200
KEPCO 22,600 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 750
LG Innotek 332,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 5,000
HMM 29,400 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 63,300 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 DN 4,000
IBK 11,300 0
DONGSUH 25,600 DN 400
SamsungEng 26,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 58,100 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 44,550 DN 2,000
HyundaiElev 35,150 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,800 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 DN 25
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 300
SK 248,500 DN 10,000
ShinpoongPharm 28,150 DN 150
Handsome 36,500 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 18,950 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 21,200 DN 600
COWAY 70,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,300 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31900 UP800
LOTTE TOUR 15,500 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 1,300
(MORE)
