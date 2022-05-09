SamsungHvyInd 5,720 DN 120

HyundaiMipoDock 78,900 DN 1,400

IS DONGSEO 50,000 DN 1,800

S-Oil 111,500 UP 500

Mobis 201,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,100 DN 900

S-1 67,900 DN 100

ZINUS 64,800 DN 2,000

Hanchem 237,000 DN 5,000

DWS 55,700 UP 200

KEPCO 22,600 DN 250

SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 750

LG Innotek 332,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 5,000

HMM 29,400 DN 50

HYUNDAI WIA 63,300 DN 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 145,000 DN 4,000

IBK 11,300 0

DONGSUH 25,600 DN 400

SamsungEng 26,650 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 1,500

SKTelecom 58,100 UP 300

SNT MOTIV 44,550 DN 2,000

HyundaiElev 35,150 DN 1,050

SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,800 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,100 DN 25

Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 300

SK 248,500 DN 10,000

ShinpoongPharm 28,150 DN 150

Handsome 36,500 UP 1,800

Asiana Airlines 18,950 DN 850

KG DONGBU STL 21,200 DN 600

COWAY 70,400 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 94,300 UP 700

CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31900 UP800

LOTTE TOUR 15,500 DN 600

LG Uplus 13,800 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 1,300

(MORE)