KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 85,100 UP 100
PanOcean 7,030 DN 80
KT&G 82,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 DN 350
Doosan Enerbility 20,950 UP 100
Doosanfc 38,150 DN 1,000
LG Display 16,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,750 DN 550
NAVER 275,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 84,100 DN 200
NCsoft 411,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 89,000 DN 2,400
DSME 24,200 DN 550
HDSINFRA 6,540 DN 200
DWEC 6,440 DN 340
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,300 DN 850
CJ CheilJedang 377,500 DN 5,500
KT 36,000 UP 450
KEPCO KPS 38,850 DN 600
LGH&H 800,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 504,000 DN 16,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,500 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 113,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 165,000 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,800 DN 1,800
KIH 69,900 DN 200
GS 48,450 UP 750
CJ CGV 26,850 DN 700
LIG Nex1 83,900 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 29,900 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,500 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,770 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,900 DN 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 29,950 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 58,900 DN 700
Hansae 24,950 DN 500
(MORE)
