KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 45,350 DN 600
CSWIND 52,500 DN 1,600
GKL 14,150 DN 450
KOLON IND 65,200 DN 3,800
HanmiPharm 290,000 UP 1,000
Meritz Financial 34,850 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 7,870 DN 30
emart 126,000 DN 500
SK Innovation 204,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 18,750 DN 1,000
PIAM 45,150 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 55,400 DN 900
DoubleUGames 46,450 DN 1,750
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 50 DN1200
CUCKOO 17,950 DN 500
COSMAX 78,200 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 14,450 DN 650
HYOSUNG TNC 393,000 DN 6,000
MANDO 52,400 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 798,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,300 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 DN 1,350
Netmarble 88,700 DN 200
KRAFTON 251,500 DN 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 UP 500
ORION 88,900 DN 2,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 DN 550
BGF Retail 187,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 122,500 DN 3,000
KOLMAR KOREA 43,350 DN 1,200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 474,500 DN 19,000
SKBS 123,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 0
KakaoBank 40,900 UP 800
HYBE 235,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 115,500 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 394,000 DN 7,500
DL E&C 53,100 DN 1,400
kakaopay 93,800 DN 4,000
SKSQUARE 45,850 DN 2,550
