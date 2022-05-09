BGF Retail Q1 net profit up 63.5 pct to 26 bln won
All News 15:44 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 26 billion won (US$20.4 million), up 63.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 37.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 21.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.7 percent to 1.69 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
