Military reports 419 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:42 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 419 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 139,403 the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 321 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 26 from the Marine Corps, 21 from the Navy and six from units under the direct control of the ministry. There were also two cases from the ministry.
Currently, 5,243 military personnel are under treatment.
