S. Korean Bond Yields on May 9, 2022
All News 16:32 May 09, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.989 2.017 -2.8
2-year TB 2.873 2.925 -5.2
3-year TB 3.062 3.146 -8.4
10-year TB 3.414 3.431 -1.7
2-year MSB 2.916 2.964 -4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 3.800 3.873 -7.3
91-day CD None None None
