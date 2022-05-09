Yoon likely to tap ex-deputy NSA as spy chief: source
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Kim Kyou-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser and career diplomat, is likely to be incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol's first spy chief, a source said Monday.
Kim, who served as the deputy national security adviser under former conservative President Park Geun-hye, has been chosen as director of the National Intelligence Service, according to the source.
"It will be announced tomorrow or the day after," the source said.
Kim entered the foreign service in 1980 and worked in various posts dealing with the United States before being appointed first vice foreign minister, first deputy national security adviser, and then doubling as senior presidential secretary for foreign affairs and second deputy national security adviser.
He was investigated by prosecutors for allegedly doctoring documents on Cheong Wa Dae's response to a deadly ferry sinking in 2014 but was not punished.
