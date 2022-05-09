SK Chemicals Q1 net profit down 9.4 pct to 45.7 bln won
All News 16:42 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 45.7 billion won (US$35.9 million), down 9.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 81.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.1 percent to 418.1 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
-
Yoon to begin term at midnight with military briefing
-
(LEAD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech