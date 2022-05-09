Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals Q1 net profit down 9.4 pct to 45.7 bln won

All News 16:42 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 45.7 billion won (US$35.9 million), down 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 81.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.1 percent to 418.1 billion won.
